President Lungu lacks moral authority to fight corruption – HH

Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader Hakainde Hichilema has charged that President Edgar Lunga lacks the moral authority and desire to fight corruption.

Mr Hichilema says recent allegations of corruption in government made by former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Chishimba Kambwili should be taken seriously by all well-meaning Zambians.

He says the allegations by the Roan Member of Parliament have vindicated him when he said that the Patriotic Front government is a corrupt regime.

Mr Hichilema says Kambwili has authenticated what the UPND has been saying that there is too much corruption in the current leadership.

He tells Q-news that President Lungu’s fight against corruption is mere deception as he lacks the leadership to fight graft in the country.

Mr Hichilema has promised Zambians that he would fight corruption like never before once in government using strategies and the plan he has for the country.