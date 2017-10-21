PF must cancel Independence celebrations due to Cholera outbreak – UPND

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has demanded that Government cancels all public activities including next week’s Independence Day celebrations due to the outbreak of Cholera in Lusaka.

UPND Spokesperson Charles Kakoma is challenging the Ministry of Health to with immediate effect also cancel Independence Day celebrations in Lusaka in order to prevent the spread of the reported cholera.

Mr. Kakoma says if the PF through the two ministries will not cancel Independence Day celebrations and any other public gatherings, Zambians must know that the PF has not reflected and confessed their evil activities.

He wonders how the government allowed people from all walks of life to gather and shake hands in prayer when on the other hand they claim UPND should not meet because there is cholera.

The UPND Spokesperson says this is hypocrisy.

He says his party has always known the PF as one organization which fully believes in killing democracy and that the PF schemed the cancellation of the UPND rally in Kanyama.

Mr. Kakoma explains that Vice President Inonge Wina announced in Parliament yesterday that government had banned public gatherings in Lusaka and wonders whether this includes Independence Day celebrations.