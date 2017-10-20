UPND Kanyama rally canceled

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) cancelled its planned rally in Kanyama which was scheduled for this Sunday, in view of the cholera outbreak in the area.

UPND Lusaka province Chairperson Bob Sakahilu says the party has since notified the Police of the cancellation of the rally.

Dr Sakahilu says the party, in consultation with Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri, had decided to put off the rally following health concerns.

And Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says he had engaged the opposition party leadership and advised them not to go ahead with rally in line with the public health Act.

Dr Chilufya says the public order Acts bars all public gatherings, in instances of a contagious disease outbreak.

He says the rally could pose a high risk of further disease spread.

Dr Chilufya says with Kanyama having 77 cases from the reported 125, it is only prudent that all public gatherings in the area are banned.

He says the decision is not politically motivated, but aimed at safeguarding public health.