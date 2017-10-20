Rick Ross Tells Birdman To Take Out A Loan To Pay Lil Wayne

(AllHipHop Rumors) Rick Ross has been vocal for a while now in regards to him revealing how he feels about Birdman and his alleged poor business dealings with Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled in the past.
Last week Rozay told Birdman that he was about 5 years late paying Weezy his money, and stated that he needed to pay him asap.
This week the biggest bawse had to get some more things off of his chest about the legal and financial feud that Birdman and Lil Wayne are currently involved in.
“I’m riding with a couple homies we finna go grab a bite to eat, and it just ran across my mind, and I said damn, ‘I wonder if Birdman paid that man yet.’ Pay that man. Pay that man, man that man sold a million the first week. Got damn what a n-gga gotta do to get his money. What a n-gga gotta do for you to pay him. Sell 10 million in the first two days, then you’ll pay the man? Got damn. Man let you sweet n-ggas ride around clean for a long time. Gone get a loan and pay that man. You know what I don’t like really the most about this sh-t is the fact that, yall two fighting each other, instead of yall two fighting the white people. You switched out on him. I wouldn’t have switched out on my dog,” said Ross.
Last week Birdman finally broke his silence about the situation by telling folks that they needed to mind their own business as far as the situation goes, and if they didn’t he said that there would be some real consequences for failing to do so.
Over the last few years, Birdman has maintained that he has always done right by Lil Wayne, and that he raised him, and gave him something and made him into something, when he had nothing before.
