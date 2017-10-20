Alicia Keys Returning To The Voice

(AllHipHop News) Alicia Keys is returning to the judging panel for season 14 of U.S. competition show “The Voice.”
The “No One” singer will join Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson for her third time in the show’s famous spinning red chair.
She joined the panel in season 11 last year and, in season 12, her contestant Chris Blue won.
“We are thrilled to welcome back Alicia’s positive energy, competitive spirit, and sheer talent,” a statement from Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group at NBC Entertainment reads.
“She brings unparalleled expertise and has proven she knows how to help artists win. The chemistry between Alicia, Kelly, Adam, and Blake will make for a wildly unpredictable and compelling season 14.”
Season 13 is currently running with Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson as judges.
They will not return for the next season, which will premiere in February.