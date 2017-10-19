Thirteen CSOs demand govt to publish tender documents

Thirteen Civil Society Organizations have demanded for the publication of the tender documents for all public projects especially the ones under public outcry which include the fire tenders and the construction of the Lusaka – Ndola dual carriage way as prescribed by law under the Public Procurement Act to promote transparency and accountability.

The thirteen CSOs feel that if the procurement was done in public interest its within the rights of citizens to see how the institutions involved arrived at the decision and their considerations.

And the CSOs have expressed concern with the current public financial management situation in the country.

In a statement issued to QTV News by thirteen Civil Society Organizations, they feel that amidst these economic challenges the country is still faced with the biggest challenge of poverty and widening inequality were the majority of its citizens, over 54% remain trapped in poverty with worse situations in rural areas were poverty level are as high as 76%.

The statement says now more than ever prudent financial management becomes critical for not only economic recovery but most importantly the eradication of poverty.

The Civil Society Organizations have recommended that Government should seriously reflect on these issues and provide a more coordinated response than what Zambians have been subjected to so far.

The Civil Society Organizations include the Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR), the Zambia Council for Social Development, the Southern Africa Center for Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD), the Economic Association of Zambia (EAZ), Caritas Zambia, Action Aid Zambia, Center for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) and Oxfam.

Others are Alliance for Community Action, Consumer Unit Trust (CUTS) International, Non Governmental Coordinating Council (NGOCC) and Transparency International Zambia (TIZ).