President Lungu in Congo Brazzaville for Great Lakes Region Summit

President Edgar Lungu is in Congo Brazzaville and has joined 12 other Heads of State at the Great Lakes Region Summit which has opened today.

The Head of State flew to Congo Brazzaville soon after attending the National Day of Prayer and Fasting in Kitwe yesterday.

The Great Lakes Region Summit is focusing on the security situation in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

President Lungu is expected to take part in the Congo DR electoral process discussions at the summit.

President Lungu will also be amongst other Heads of States and governments at the European Union (EU) Africa Summit which will take place in Ivory Coast, to discuss peace and security matters among other things.