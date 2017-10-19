Pembe Ltd contributes K150 towards Zambia Motor Sport Rally in Chisamba

Pembe Milling Limited has contributed a total of 150 thousand kwacha in both cash and kind towards the successful hosting of this year’s Zambia motor sport rally in Chisamba.

Speaking on the sidelines of a briefing unveiling new sponsors of the event, Pembe Milling limited Representative Martin Mwitika told QTV News that out of the 150 thousand kwacha, a total of 100 thousand kwacha is in cash while the remaining 50 thousand kwacha is in kind.

Mr. Mwitika says Pembe milling has partnered with the Zambia motor sports to ensure that it delivers mealie meal to the needy in areas where the motor rallies are held for the past three years.

He has explained that most of the mealie meal goes to orphanages in various communities.

Meanwhile three more sponsors have contributed towards the successful hosting of the Zambia motor rally this year bringing the total funds raised both in cash and kind for the event to over K600, 000.

The three sponsors include Manzi valley, Total and Wildcat.