Mwila calls for co-existence among political parties

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has called for co-existence among different parties despite any political differences.

And the PF Chief Executive Officer has reminded Senanga and Nalolo Districts that Zambians are one and inseparable.

Speaking to Party members a day after National Day of Prayer and Fasting, Mr. Mwila says President Edgar Lungu has committed that Zambia will always remain a Christian nation.

Mr. Mwila says the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation is a spiritual covenant with God and on a day such as this one declared by President Lungu; Zambians should set aside any political considerations and reflect on the values that unite the nation.

He has observed the need for Zambia’s politics to promote unity of purpose in the nation.

He has further called for non-violence and civility in politics.

And Senanga District Commissioner Vivien Mubukwanu reported on the development projects in the area which has a total population of 71,879 with a total of 16,199 households.

Among the projects Government is implementing in Senanga includes the Pilot Programme for Climate Change with about K1.2 million to date received so far.

The District Commissioner also reported that Senanga is benefiting from Government’s mobilized US$38,223,730 financial support from African Development Bank (AfDB) to finance part of the national rural water supply and sanitation programme phase II in 16 districts in Western Province.

The PF Secretary General is accompanied by Members of the Central Committee Peter Kazhila, Frank Bwalya, Kebby Mbewe and Party Provincial Officials.

This is contained in a statement issued to QTV News by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda.