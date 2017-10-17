Zamtel signs a contract with the LSMFEZ

Zamtel has signed a contract with the Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone (LSMFEZ) Limited to provide voice, Internet, data and value added services to all business houses in the multi-facility zone.

Speaking on behalf of Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta at the signing ceremony, Zamtel Chief Fixed and Enterprise Sales Officer, Reuben Kamanga says Zamtel being the Zambia’s only telecommunications provider has been awarded the contract for the supply, delivery, distribution and maintenance of an Optic Fibre Cable Network to the Multi Facility Economic Zone.

He says the project will involve the development of communication infrastructure for the main office building, NRB Pharma Zambia Ltd and SAB-Miller.

Mr Kamanga says the singing of the contract reaffirms the confidence that market players have in Zamtel to deliver cost effective telecommunications solutions and to change the economic and industrial landscape of Lusaka in particular and Zambia in general.

And Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone Managing Director Mukela Lubasi says the contract signing marks a great milestone in the operationalisation of the MFEZ.

Ms Lubasi says in Zamtel, Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone Limited has found a partner capable of providing quality service as the investment will attract modern and reliable communication infrastructure.