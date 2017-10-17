President Lungu flags off construction of Lusaka specialized Hospital

President Edgar Lungu has directed the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development to work in conjunction with the Ministry of Health to formulate a policy which should be a preliquisite in all contracts for contractors to state how they intend to help mitigate the spread of HIV during the construction phase.

Speaking when he commissioned the construction of the Lusaka Specialized Hospital along airport road, President Lungu noted that whenever there is a construction project, people come from various places leaving their wives behind, thus the need to be proactive in ensuring that the Zambian people are protected from HIV.

And President Lungu says the health facility which will be completed in 2020 will be key for not only Zambian patients, but also to the SADC region and beyond.

President Lungu says the construction of the hospital will cut costs Zambians incur annually to go abroad to seek medical treatment for complicated cases.

President Lungu says the construction of the Lusaka Specialized Hospital and other health facilities across the country is timely as government has taken a huge step to reduce the disease burden especially for non-communicable diseases.

Speaking earlier, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says the construction of the world class hospital will promote Zambia Internationally as a medical tourism destination and increase foreign exchange inflows.

And Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming has reiterated China’s commitment to supporting the country improve its health services as evidenced from the 19 medical teams the country has sent to Zambia since 1978.

Meanwhile Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo of the Soli people in Chongwe District has encouraged President Edgar Lungu to ignore those who have failed to see what he is doing for the country.