SHA calls for more collaboration in ensuring food security in the country

Self Help Africa (SHA) Zambia has called for consolidated stakeholders’ collaboration in ensuring there is food security in the country.

SHA Country Director Kalongo Chitengi says as Zambia joins the global community in commemorating world food day, it is important that stakeholders work with government to fight food insecurity in the country.

Ms. Chitengi is concerned that more than 350, 000 people in the country are food insecure, meaning that they do not have access to a regular supply of health food.

She has however, pledged her organization’s commitment to contribute towards the country’s attainment of sustainable development goal number 2 which seeks to address hunger by implementing responsible programs in rural areas.

Speaking during a media orientation workshop, Ms. Chitengi also announced the launched of a 5-year strategic plan aimed at improving food and nutrition security for 130, 00 smallholder farmers and their families.

She says the plan will among other things diversify livelihoods so as to create sustainable income, streams for smallholder households, support the development of agri-businesses, and influence policy on behalf of smallholder farmers.