LCC bans the sale of street food stuffs

The Lusaka City Council has with immediate effect banned the sale of ready to eat food stuffs on the streets in a bid to curb the spread of cholera in the city.

The decision has since been communicated to street vendors and through their representatives who attended the cholera sensitization meeting held at nakatindi hall in lusaka.

Council assistant public relations manager brenda katongola says the meeting which was convened by the council was aimed at engaging and sensitising vendors on the outbreak of cholera in some townships of lusaka and the measures taken by stakeholders to prevent the spread of the disease to other areas.

Ms katongola says the ban will remain in force until health authorities declare lusaka cholera free.

She says vendors are therefore advised to comply with the ban as it is aimed at saving people’s lives.

Ms katongola states that during the ban vendors have been advised to find alternative businesses for them to continue fend for their families

Lusaka is facing a cholera outbreak with one death so far recorded.