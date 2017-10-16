CCZ concern over the increasing number GBV cases among couples

The council of churches in Zambia (CCZ) has expressed concern over the increasing number of gender based violence (GBV) cases among couples in the country resulting in the loss of lives.

CCZ General Secretary Father Emmanuel Chikoya has since called for maximum restraint among couples by applying the principle of love and forgiveness.

He says there are always better ways in which couples can manage conflicts as opposed to fighting and killing each other in the process.

Fr Chikoya says couples can choose either to seek counseling from faith based organizations or marriage counselors or better still walk away from abusive relationships.

He said this in reaction to the recent shooting of Precious Manganesa by her boyfriend Shinka Kaputo in Lusaka’s mean wood ibex hill area.