The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says MMD faction leader Dr. Nevers Mumba is desperate for political attention.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has told QTV News that it does not matter even if Dr. Mumba does not recognize President Lungu because he is a finished politician.

Mr. Chanda says it is an open secret that all the political projects that Dr. Mumba associates with they never succeed.

He says the UPND ought to be careful by not entertaining Dr. Mumba as most of all the political projects that he supported previously ended up losing political value.

He points out that Dr. Mumba formed his own political party which was called Reformed Party but that it never lasted.

The PF Media Director is advising Dr. Mumba to consider going back to the pulpit and preach the word of God as opposed to engage in politics saying he has failed to penetrate in politics.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chanda has castigated South Africa’s Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane for calling on President Edgar Lungu to publicly apologize to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for locking him up.

He says Mr. Maimane is ill-informed about the Zambian legal regime and he must be the last person to continue nursing his friend, the Opposition leader in Zambia, over a wrong he committed and for which he was taken into custody.