Lusaka security guard shots dead poacher

A poacher in Lusaka has been shot dead by a security guard from HKY Security Company guarding Muzimbiri Game Ranch situated along Mungwi road in Lusaka West.

Police Acting Spokesperson Danny Mwale has told QFM News in a statement that the incident, which occurred on October 12, 2017 around 21 hours, happened when four men who were armed with a home-made short gun went to poach in the said ranch.

Mr. Mwale explains that upon been noticed by the guards, the poachers immediately opened fire at the security guards who were equally armed with four short guns and in the process one poacher was shot dead.

He says the body was discovered on October 13, 2017 around 06 hours.

He discloses that near the body was a dead Black Lachwe, one Itel mobile phone, forehead torch, mountain bicycle and a plastic bag full of offals.

The Police Acting Spokesperson says the deceased was later identified as Spencer Munda aged 41 of Kalundu area in Lusaka west by his former wife.

He says the body is lying in University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Mortuary awaiting postmortem while police are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, Police in Central Province have arrested a man identified as Charles Mukwiza aged 68 of Forest area in Chisamba District for defiling his granddaughter aged 13.

Mr. Mwale says the matter was reported to police by the girl’s class teacher.

He says the suspect is in police custody and will appear in court soon.