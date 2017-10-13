Saasa advises govt to uphold fiscal discipline

Economist Professor Saasa has advised government to uphold fiscal discipline in order to be able to achieve the macroeconomic objectives set out in the 2018 national budget.

Government has set out to achieve real GDP growth of at least 5% in 2018, attain domestic revenue mobilization of at least 17.7%, limit the fiscal deficit, on case basis, to 6.1%, and maintain single digit inflation in the range of 6 to 8% among other objectives and policies for 2018.

Professor Saasa says there is need for the country to grow economically in order to achieve the micro-economic objectives as intended in the national budget.

He says government must ensure that the objectives are not just mere statements, but must imply fiscal expenditure restraints in order for these measures to be achieved.

Professor Saasa adds that the government must do away with unnecessary expenditure and avoid overspending on things not consider a priority.

He further states that government must align its activities according to the financial capabilities of the country.

Professor Saasa has also advised government to put restrictions on expenditure if it is to receive the IMF bailout package it is seeking.

And Professor Oliver Saasa, who is also Managing Consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Premier Consult Limited has urged Zambians to effectively hold leaders accountable in the use of public resources.

He says it is saddening that people chose to keep quiet when certain dubious and corrupt activities are taking place.

Professor Saasa says the general citizenry has a pivotal role to play in ensuring leaders are transparent and accountable especially when it comes to the use of public resources.