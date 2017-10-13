Nkhoma encourages govt to dismantle debt

Economist Noel Nkhoma says the statement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the country’s increasing debt calls for government to start putting in place stringent measures to dismantle the debt stock.

Mr. Nkhoma says the statement by the IMF that Zambia is at risk of debt distress throws overboard hopes of securing an IMF bailout.

He says government should look at how it can accelerate the mobilization of domestic revenue to liquidate its debt.

Mr Nkhoma has further advised government to ensure fiscal consolidation.