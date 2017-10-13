IMF concerns have been addressed – Mutati

Finance Minister Felix Mutati says concerns raised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board in Article IV Consultation have been ably addressed by the 2018 national budget.

Speaking upon arrival in Washington DC for the ongoing IMF/World Bank spring meetings, Mr Mutati says the Article basically outlines an assessment undertaken by the Fund in June this year, and offers guidance on issues Zambia must focus on going forward.

He says Zambia has held specific conversations to secure a programme with the IMF.

He says government aims to balance growth and prioritise infrastructure development with debt sustainability.

Mr Mutati explains that this means that as the country grows infrastructure it does not continue to endanger debt sustainability to high distress levels.

He adds that between now and the medium-term, government will focus on reducing the debt.

The Finance Minister says government has so far developed a debt management strategy to serve as an important tool in guiding decision making with regard to prudent debt management.

This is contained in a statement made available to Q-News by first secretary for press and public relations at the Zambian to the United States Cosmas Chileshe.