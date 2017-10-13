ActionAid urges review of road safety services concession

ActionAid Zambia has urged government to review the concession agreement with Intelligent Mobility Solutions (IMS) for the provision of road safety services in the country.

Country Director Nalucha Ziba says government should review the concession and instead allow the Councils o provide road safety services or allow them to have a fair stake in the agreement with a clear exit strategy for Intelligent Mobility Solutions.

She says if well supported, Councils have the capacity to undertake some of the functions that IMS is expected to perform such as collection of fines from traffic offences such as overloading, over speeding and the collection of road user charges for vehicle inspection and registration.

Ms Ziba says this is in line with the provisions of the third schedule of the revised National Decentralization Policy which devolves among other functions management of public transport, roads and traffic automation and maintenance.

She states that Councils can do better if they are allowed to operate independently without political interference.

Ms Ziba has questioned government’s decentralization efforts if the Councils cannot be allowed to enforce road safety services, when it is expected that Councils will manage the provision of various services in a decentralized system.

She states that allowing the Councils to provide the proposed road safety services under the Concession agreement could improve their financial capacity in the long term.

Ms Ziba notes that if the Councils were allowed to provide these road services and retain 15% user charges over seventeen (17) years, they would be able to raise a lot of revenue leading to improved gender responsive public services such as improved street lighting and road maintenance.

She has since urged government to consult all stakeholders on matters of national interest, stating that the Concession Agreement should have been subjected to public scrutiny and consultations.