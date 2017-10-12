Zuma arrives for state visit

President Edgar Lungu with his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma

South African President Jacob Zuma has arrived in the country for a two days state visit.

Mr Zuma’s plane touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at exactly 10:00hours.

He was then accorded a 21 gun salute and later proceeded to inspect a guard of honor mounted by the Zambia Army.

President Zuma was received by President Edgar Lungu, First Lady Esther Lungu, defence chiefs, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, some cabinet ministers and other senior government officials.

President Zuma later proceeded to Embassy Park to lay wreaths on the graves of late Republican Presidents Levy Mwanawasa, Dr. Fredrick Chiluba and Michael Sata.

President Lungu and his South African counterpart are expected to meet to continue discussions pertaining to the deepening of political, cultural and economic relations.

The tow heads of state will also preside over the official opening of the Oliver Tambo National Heritage site in Lusaka tomorrow.

President Zuma is accompanied by South African First Lady Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma and several Ministers.