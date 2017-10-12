Will Nicki Minaj Still Be Backing Her Brother 100% During Rape Trial?

(AllHipHop Rumors) On Tuesday, state Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald dropped a less serious felony count against Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj at the prosecution’s request during a pretrial court conference in Mineola in Nassau County Court.
However, he still has a long way to go.
Court records have indicated that Maraj still faces an additional felony charge of second-degree course of sexual conduct and a misdemeanor count of acting in a manner likely to injure a child. Maraj was arrested in 2015 for alleged predatory sexual assault on a child, to which he’s plead not guilty to.
The prosecution plans to present pajama pants that allegedly have the defendant’s DNA in the groin area as evidence in the case.
Although Maraj could be facing life in prison, his attorney David Schwartz is looking forward to him being acquitted as he claims that the accusations against his client are a bunch of lies.
“These are a bunch of lies. There’s a big, big motive to lie here which I can’t get into right now. But these are false accusations,” said Schwartz.
Schwartz said Nicki wouldn’t be in court today, but she might attend part of the trial.
This has to be a tough spot for Nicki because even if, hypothetically, her brother is innocent, her fans are still going to be divided and still have their own opinions.
Remember, a lot of people already think he’s guilty, especially with the alleged evidence that’s already come out.
