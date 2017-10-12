Restore citizens’ civil liberties – FODEP

The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has called for the restoration of citizens’ civil liberties following the expiration of the threatened state of public emergency.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda yesterday announced in Parliament the expiration of the 90-days threatened state of public emergency effective midnight, which had been in force since 11th July.

FODEP Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe has told Q-news that it is gratifying that the period of the threatened state of emergency has expired as it had been difficult for the citizens, some of whom were living in fear and uncertainty.

Mr Chimfwembe says government should now tell the nation what was achieved during the period the threatened state of public emergency was in force.