National airline reestablishment awaits Cabinet decision – Mushimba

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba says the reestablishment of the national airline awaits Cabinet’s decision.

Mr Mushimba says his ministry has finished its scenario analysis and financial modeling, and has since sent a memo to Cabinet for the final decision.

He says each scenario presented has its disadvantages and advantages.

He says once Cabinet makes a decision on reestablishing a national airline the country will be informed.

Mr Mushimba states that his ministry made a very good case that the country needs a national airline.

He said this when he featured on 5FM’s the Burning Issue.