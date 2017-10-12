Govt starts supplying clean water to Cholera affected areas

Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Lloyd Kaziya has disclosed that government has started supplying water using water bowsers to areas affected by the Cholera outbreak.

He has also disclosed that during the past four days, water supply in the capital city has been reduced to allow for the testing of all water sources following the outbreak of cholera.

Mr Kaziya has told QTV News that the supply of chorine has also been intensified as a way of ensuring that the cholera outbreak does not spread to other parts of the city.

The Minister adds that his ministry is collaborating well with the Ministry of Health in ensuring that the outbreak is contained.