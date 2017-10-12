EYAI asks political leaders to promote peace, unity

Evangelical Youth Alliance International (EYAI) has called on political leaders to be in the forefront preaching peace and unity as the country commemorates 53-years of independence.

EYAI Executive Director Reverend Moses Lungu says leaders should show the younger generation that unity is the only way to promote the spirit of oneness.

Reverend Lungu has told QTV News that the current crop of politicians has a responsibility to lay a foundation of unity upon which the younger generation can build on.

He has advised against politics of insults, name calling that add no value to the development of the country.