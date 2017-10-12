EU hails Zambia over death penalty

The European Union has commended Zambia for the 20-year practice of non-execution of the death penalty.

Speaking at the European Union media event on the death penalty in Lusaka, EU Ambassador and head of delegation Alessandro Mariani says Zambia is amongst the 30 countries in the world that have abolished death penalty in practice and not in law.

He says the death penalty does not deter crime more effectively than other punishments.

Mr. Mariani says according to research, abolishment of the death penalty does not lead to an increase in crime.

He says miscarriages of justice are inevitable in any legal system and therefore are irreversible.

Mr. Mariani says the abolition of the death penalty contributes to the enhancement of human rights and the progressive development of human rights as part of the EU Development Plan guidelines.

He says part of the objectives of the EU is to work towards Universal abolition of the death penalty as strongly held and agreed by all EU member states.

And speaking at the same event, Justice Minister Given Lubinda says government is committed to continue building on the Zambia-EU partnership in the area of human dignity, rule of law and constitutionalism.

Mr. Lubinda says the ministry has the mandate among others to ensure respect and protection for human rights to ensure good governance and respect for the rule of law.

He says despite the death penalty being on the statute books, no amendments have been effected to its application, but that the penalty has been a De-Facto moratorium.