Cholera cases increases to 39

Cholera cases in Lusaka have continued to rise with the number of cases now standing at 39 as of today,12th October.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has told parliament in a ministerial statement that 20 out of the 39 stool samples tested from the affected patients were positive for vibrio cholerae.

Dr Chilufya says current five patients are under treatment at Chipata first level hospital and Kanyama first level hospital.

He says 34 patients have been successfully treated and discharged.

Dr Chilufya says the determinants of the outbreak in the affected areas have been identified, which include inadequate access to clean water,poor sanitation and infected water sources.