Chitotela urges Zambians to appreciate Zambia – China relationship

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela has called on Zambians to appreciate the Zambia-China relationship that supports the strategic development priority areas identified in the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP).

Speaking at the Zambia-China infrastructure development cooperation seminar organised by the Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) and the People’s Republic of China in Lusaka, Mr Chitotela says he is convinced that strides towards attaining the Vision 2030 of becoming a prosperous middle-income nation will be achieved.

He says Zambia and China share good relations which have culminated into increased cooperation across various sectors such as energy and health among others thereby contributing to the socio-economic advancement of Zambia.

And speaking at the same event, Minister of commerce, trade and industry who is also PMRC board, Margaret Mwanakatwe, says her’s ministry mandate of engaging private sector players in possible development that promotes trade and industry in the country is essential.

She has commended PMRC for undertaking progressive work in facilitating development policy debate.

And Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming says he sees promising prospects for further cooperation in infrastructure development between China and Zambia.

Mr Youming says China is committed to continue helping Zambia improve its levels of infrastructure development for an early realization of the Vision 2030.