Three month old baby dies of Cholera

A three months old baby has become the first victim of the Cholera outbreak in Lusaka.

And the number of Cholera cases has risen to 32 as at 10th October, 2017, with confirmed cases being recorded in Chipata, Mazyopa , Kanyama, Ngombe, and in Kasenga village in Chisamba.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr Maximillian Bweupe says the baby was certified dead within a few minutes of arrival.

He says the child tested positive to the rapid test.

Dr Bweupe says 13 of the 29 stool samples tested from the affected patients were positive for vibrio cholerae.

He says currently 18 patients are under admission and receiving appropriate treatment at Matero and Kanyama cholera treatment centers.

He adds that one patient, a child, absconded aided by the mother from Kanyama Cholera treatment center.

Dr Bweupe says 11 other patients have stabilized after receiving treatment and have since been discharged.

He adds that samples of water tested from some boreholes in the affected areas have indicated contamination with fecal coliforms and vibrio cholerae, leaving the ministry with no option but to shut down the affected boreholes and shallow wells.