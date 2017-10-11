Police officially arrests, charges Shinka Kaputo

Police in Lusaka have formally arrested and charged the man of Lusaka’s Meanwood Ibex Hill who was shot dead his girlfriend following an argument.

In a statement, Police Acting Spokesperson Danny Mwale says Shinka Kaputo aged 34 of unknown house number in Meanwood Ibex Hill has been charged with murder contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia in which he is alleged to have killed his girl friend Precious Manganisa aged 26 of unknown house number, Lusaka West using a firearm.

Mr. Mwale says Kaputo has also been charged with unlawful wounding contrary to section 232 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia after he allegedly wounded his daughter aged two years seven months who sustained a bullet wound on the neck.

He says the suspect remains in custody and will appear will in court soon.