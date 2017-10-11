NUSFAZ calls on farmers to prepare for possible outbreak of army worms

The National Union for Small-scale Farmers of Zambia (NUSFAZ) has advised farmers to prepare adequately in view of the projection of another outbreak of army worms during the forthcoming farming season.

The union has also called on government to start preparing to combat the possible outbreak of the perilous army worms.

Union General Secretary Dr. Frank Kayula has told QTV News via telephone that there is also need for scientists to help farmers in establishing whether they can use some of the concoctions they were using previously such as boom washing soap and ashes.

Dr. Kayula is advising against being reactive when the situation is worse, hence the need to ensure there is proper planning.

He is also calling on the media to help sensitize farmers on the possible outbreak of army worms during the 2017 – 2018 farming season saying most of them are not even aware that the army worms might reappear.