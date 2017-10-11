MPs urged to help promote film industry

Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Kampamba Mulenga has challenged Members of Parliament to help promote talent in the film industry in their constituencies.

Speaking during the launch of a movie entitled “The Last Homily” produced by Minister of Water, Sanitation and Environmental Protection, who is also Matero Member of Parliament Lloyd Kazhiya, featuring mainly young people from his constituency, Ms Mulenga noted the important role of Members of Parliament in tapping talent in their respective constituencies to support government’s Film Policy.

She has urged parliamentarians to emulate Mr. Kazhiya in supplementing government’s efforts of strengthening the film industry.

Ms Mulenga has further advised young people especially those in the film industry to ensure their production is of high quality for it to penetrate boarders.

She says government has already created a conducive environment for people to showcase their talents, and that what remains is commitment from the film industry.

The Minister states that acting should not only be seen as an activity for gaining popularity by the players, but a source of job creation and revenue generation.

Mr. Kazhiya says he worked with Gracious Mwizya Zeka Theatre Club to produce the movie which was filmed in Matero to bring out the real Zambian way of life.

He says he has molded and sharpened the art of the theatre club, to ensure that their production is beyond acceptable standards of the film industry.

Mr Kazhiya adds that the movie is expected to be on screen from the 21st to the 22nd of October in all Fresh View cinemas in the country.