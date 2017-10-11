Govt needs $60 million to modernize Mpulungu Port

Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba says government needs about US$60 million for the modernization of Mpulungu Port for it to service the Great Lakes region effectively.

Mr Mushimba said this in Lusaka when he briefed journalists ahead of the 2017 Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa (PMAESA) Conference that will be held in Livingston from 22nd to 24th November, 2017.

He says while the African Developed Bank (AfDB) provided US$1.4 million for a feasibility study to be conducted on how best the port can be modernized, the Geotechnical study was not done.

Mr Mushimba explains that the money needed to modernize the port could exceed the $60 million once the Geotechnical study is conducted.

He also discloses that US$40 million is earmarked for the acquisition of water transport vessels.

He says this is in the PF Government’s quest to make the Port more competitive and for Zambia to realize the full economic potential and opportunities that the Great Lakes region has to offer.

And Mpulungu Habour Corporation Limited General Manager Davies Kaluba says the Port is set to increase its storage capacity by November this year to add about 6, 000 metric tonnes of space from the current 10, 500 metric tonnes.