Father of Chengelo assaulted boy asks management not to expel ‘bullies’

The Father of the boy in the video in which two Chengelo Secondary School pupils are seen physically assaulting him has written to the school asking that it rescinds the decision to expel the two boys who beat up his son.

Luke Powell, a famer of Lusanto Farms in Mungwi, Northern province says this is the opportunity to for Chengelo to show Zambia that God’s Love triumphs over evil, by showing the two boys love and not rejection.

He says all the boys in the dormitory during his son’s assault are just kids who only have a few more years left where they can be guided and shown that God’s Love defeats all evil, no matter how impossible the situation may seem.

Mr Powell says there is need to be extremely careful and aware of the possibility of kids feeling overwhelmed and committing suicide.

He states that he does not believe that expelling the two students is the correct solution for all concerned, noting that expulsion did not help the children in the past since expulsion does not demand having to face the consequences nor be accountable for their actions.

He has implored the school board to reverse its decision to expel the boys so that they all can be accountable, given care, counseling and God’s Love.

Mr Powell says this is the time to show faith that God will protect the school against all obstacles and not bow down to earthly pressures based on a punishment that does not show love and compassion.

He notes that his son needs closure with the two boys which may not be possible should their expulsion from school go ahead.

Mr Powell has also revealed that he has invited the two boys together with their fathers to spend a few days with him and his son, away from external influences to spend time beinf human in each other’s company to appreciate each other in God’s eyes.

He states that his param,ount desire is for all the boys concerned to come away having learnt the power of love.