CiSCA reminds govt on Bill of Rights

The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has reminded the government that the Zambian people are still waiting for a workable roadmap to adopt the remaining part of the constitution, the Bill of Rights.

CiSCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo tells QTV News that it is worrying that the government has opted to go quite on this matter.

He says the excuse that there are no resources to hold the referendum is out as government has demonstrated that it has the money by spending big on certain programs such as the procurement of 42 fire trucks at a total cost of US$42 million.

He says there is need for the people of Zambia to realize that without the expanded Bill of Rights in the constitution, it will be difficult to hold the government accountable when it comes to issues of human rights.

Bishop Mambo has since demanded that the government updates the nation on how far it has gone with plans to hold the referendum.