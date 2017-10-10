Over 5,000 university students benefit from student loan scheme

Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo says a total of 5,668 students at the University of Zambia and Copperbelt University have received support during the current academic year under the student loan scheme.

Professor Luo has told a media briefing in Lusaka that government supported a total of 3, 084 students at the University of Zambia against the initial 2, 000 during the current academic year.

She adds that the initial target for the Copperbelt University (CBU) was 2, 000 students, but that 2, 584 students were supported, and that this number may go up as a good number of students have made appeals to be considered for loans.

Professor Luo says the ministry further awarded scholarships to a total of 3, 690 students under the Technical Educational Vocational and Entrepreneurship Training (TEVET) institutions during the same academic year.

Professor Luo says students living with disabilities have also been considered with a total of 127 students being awarded scholarships.

She adds that government will starting next year, not only support vulnerable students under the loan scheme, but will also support those with good results.

Meanwhile Professor Luo has appealed lecturers unions in higher learning institutions to be patient with government when it comes to addressing some of their problems.