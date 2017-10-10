Outgoing AfDB Country Rep hails govt

Outgoing African Development Bank (ADB) Country Representative Damoni Kitabire has commended government for providing an enabling environment for numerous investment opportunities in the country.

Mr. Kitabire says during his short tenure in Zambia, the bank’s portfolio has grown to almost over 1 billion United States dollars.

He says this has been necessitated by key projects in sectors such as Agriculture, Transport, Infrastructure as well as water and sanitation.

He says such projects have enhanced support towards government’s quest in economic diversification.

Mr. Kitabire hopes that such initiatives will continue contributing towards the wellbeing of the Zambian people.

He was speaking when he, new Brazil’s ambassador to Zambia Colbet Pinto and Ghana’s new ambassador to Zambia Margret Prah paid a courtesy call on Foreign affairs Minister Harry Kalaba.

Meanwhile new Brazilian Ambassador to Zambia Colbet Pinto says he will dedicate his stay in the country to continue strengthening bilateral relations which have existed between Zambia and Brazil.

Mr. Pinto says he it is important that the relations remain consistently relevant in fostering each other’s economic growth.

And Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has thanked the African Development Bank for its support towards the construction of the Kazungula Bridge.

He says the Kazungula Bridge has been a strategic project for the country which could have not been possible without the support of the bank.

Mr Kalaba also stated that the country will continue working and maintaining bilateral relations with other countries not only for the growth of the country, but the continent at large.