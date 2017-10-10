Chengelo expels bullies

CHENGELO Secondary School in Mkushi has expelled the two pupils who were ca ptured on camera physically assaulting a fellow pupil.

According to a statement posted on the school’s Facebook page by the school management, the school board’s disciplinary sub-committee met and decided that the two students be permanently excluded.

It says investigations and interviews regarding all students involved will be ongoing during the course of this week and that the school is working with and supporting the active police enquiry.

The statement has further emphasized that Chengelo School does not tolerate bullying in any form and will continue to review and strengthen its policies and student support mechanisms to ensure the safeguarding of students.

It states that counselling services will be made available to students, with specific sessions held with all classes to discuss and review the incident itself and the broader issues involved.