ZIPAR tips Govt on diversification

The Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) has noted the huge push for economic diversification by the government as seen from some recent policy directions.

ZIPAR Research Fellow Shebo Nalishebo points out that the 2018 national budget is reflective of what is outlined in the 7th National Development Plan.

Mr. Nalishebo is however, encouraging the government to ensure what is contained in the national development plan more especially pertaining to agriculture and tourism are implemented in order to make the economic diversification agenda a reality.

He has also noted the need to explore other minerals in the mining sector other than depending on copper.