Zambia to sign various agreements with South Africa

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba says Zambia is this week set to sign various agreements with South Africa in areas of trade, tourism, agriculture and economic cooperation.

Mr Mwamba has told QTV News on the sidelines of the Zambia – South Africa Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) meeting in Lusaka.

He says the Zambian delegation has met with their South African counterpart to see how the economic cooperation can be further deepened.

He states that South African President Jacob Zuma is this week expected in the country for a two-day state visit from Thursday to Friday during which he is expected to engage further with the Zambian government on various issues.

Mr. Mwamba says it is during his visit that various agreements will be signed aimed at strengthen the economic cooperation between the two countries.