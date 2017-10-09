SAVENDA signs partnership with ADAS Ltd

SAVENDA Group has today signed a partnership agreement with Advanced Africa Solutions (ADAS) Limited for the construction of 98 warehouses across 79 rural sites for the Food Reserve Agency (FRA).

Speaking at a signing ceremony in Lusaka, SAVENDA Group Managing Director Clever Mpoha says the project will be executed within the next one to two years and is expected to create over 500 direct jobs in communities where the warehouses will be erected.

He says the signing of the agreement is a demonstration of the confidence that ADAS has shown that local construction companies have the capability to execute a project of such magnitude.

Mr Mpoha says SAVENDA is committed to providing a service not only to the contracting company, but also to the Zambian people thereby positively contributing to the development and growth of the Zambian economy.

He adds under the SAVENDA construction division, they are currently undertaking various projects across the country such as World Bank funded dam projects in Northwestern, Western and Southern provinces.

And ADAS Chief Executive Officer Craig Bayley says he is confident that partnership with SAVENDA will compete favorably with international companies for such projects.

Mr Bayley says ADAS is looking forward to working and making a difference together with SAVENDA in constructing these warehouses for the FRA.