Mutati meets cooperating partners

Finance Minister Felix Mutati says government is engaging cooperating partners to solicit support in elevating debt management.

Mr Mutati said this when he addressed journalists in Lusaka after a meeting with cooperating partners led by outgoing US Ambassador to Zambia Eric Shultz.

He explains that he met with cooperating partners to review the performance of the Zambian economy, as well as the appraisal of the 2017 national budget as a platform for the creation of the 2018 national budget.

Mr Mutati says during the same meeting, they also addressed the linkages between the budget and the 7th National Development Plan.

He has also disclosed that he will this week be heading to Washington DC, USA for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group.

Mr. Mutati has disclosed that the IMF will be issuing Article IV this week which he says is a good sign for engagement between the Zambian Government and the IMF.

And outgoing US Ambassador to Zambia Eric Shultz says as cooperating partners, they will continue to render support to Zambia in helping the country develop.