Cholera cases in Lusaka increases to 17

Cholera cases in Lusaka have increased from 11 cases recorded yesterday to 17 as at today, MONDAY, 9th October.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama says the 17 cases recorded include both confirmed and unconfirmed cases.

Dr Malama says from the total seventeen cases, two are under treatment at Kanyama cholera treatment center while four are undergoing treatment at Matero cholera center.

He says the ministry suspects that the cholera outbreak is as a result of contamination of drinking water.

He has since repeated the appeal to members of the public to boil and treat drinking water and maintain personal hygiene.

Dr Malama has further called on members of the public to quickly visit the nearest hospital whenever they notice symptoms of the disease such as prolonged diarrhea and vomiting.

Dr Malama states that the ministry of health is doing all it can to contain the outbreak.