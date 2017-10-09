Bullying of Chengelo pupil disturbs Ministry of General Education

The Ministry of General Education says it is disturbed by the viral video on social media in which two Chengelo School pupils in Mkushi district are captured brutally beating up a fellow pupil over a girl.

Ministry Spokesperson Nondo Chilonga has told QTV News that school managements across the country should closely monitor the activities of pupils.

She says school managements must endeavor to see to it that pupils are nurtured well and impacted with good morals as they spend most of their time in school.

Mrs Chilonga adds that every school is also supposed to have the guidance and counseling structure that must look at avoiding such occurrences.

Meanwhile, Secondary Schools Teachers Union of Zambia (SESTUZ) General Secretary Sitibekiso Wauyuwa has told QTV News that the happenings at the school show how the levels of discipline in some schools have gone down.

And Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) General Secretary Kangwa Musenga has encouraged teachers to pay a close attention to pupils’ activities as it is their duty to protect the learners.