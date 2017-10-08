Restrict use of guns, Chola advises police

Advocacy against Child Abuse and Gender Based Violence Executive Bellion Chola has called on the Zambia Police Service to be strict in issuing out gun licenses to people.

Mr. Chola has told QTV News via telephone that the report that a 34-year-old man of Lusaka has shot dead his 26-year-old girlfriend after a dispute is worrying and shocking.

Mr. Chola says this is not the first time such a thing is happening in the country and thus the need for the police to be strict when giving licenses.

He says some people have high temper and they cannot control themselves saying such people should not own guns.