Cholera cases in Lusaka rise to eleven

Cholera cases in Lusaka have increased to eleven from yesterday’s nine cases recorded in Lusaka’s Chipata Compound.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has told Journalists in Lusaka after visiting the affected areas that so far there are no deaths recorded.

Dr. Chilufya says the Ministry of Health has since put Lusaka on Cholera alert.

He says six people have been discharged after undergoing treatment and they are stable.

The Health Minister says the government has set up a screening center at Chipata clinic to attend to such cases.

Dr. Chilufya states that the ministry has adequate logistics to handle the outbreak of Cholera.

He says so far the government has disinfected 135 pit latrines in the affected areas as a way of preventing the spread of Cholera.