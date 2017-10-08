Chifubu MP calls on Zambians not to entertain ‘political drop outs’

Chifubu Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi has called on Zambians not to entertain what he has termed as political drop outs.

Speaking during a PF Interactive Forum in Ndola, Mr. Ng’ambi says some politicians who have left the ruling PF want to drag the PF officials into politics of insults and hatred.

Mr. Ng’ambi says some people have formed a new political party called National Democratic Congress (NDC) but that they are not proud of it because they know they will not make any impact on the political front.

He says come 2021, the ruling PF will remain in office because it is getting more support from the people due to the massive developmental projects undertaken by the PF Government.

Mr. Ng’ambi says the ruling party is not in any way shaken by the formation of the new party but that members of that party should desist from insulting President Lungu.