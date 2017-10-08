Chief Munkanta has died

Chief Munkanta of the Chishinga people in Kawambwa District has died.

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa has confirmed the traditional leader’s demise.

Mr. Chilangwa said Chief Munkanta who was admitted to Mansa General Hospital yesterday died in the early hours of Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chilangwa received the death of Chief Munkanta with great shock.

The Provincial Minister who described the late Chief as a unifier said government had lost a credible partner who was Development-oriented.

He said he was personally in deep mourning especially that the late Chief Munkanta’s Palace is in Kawambwa Central Constituency in which he is Member of Parliament.

“I regret to announce the death of Chief Munkanta of the Chishinga people. He died after a short illness. He was first admitted to Kawambwa District Hospital before being referred to Mansa General Hospital where he died. It’s sad for us as government because we enjoyed a cordial working relationship with Chief Munkanta. He loved his people and always wanted what was good for them,” said the Minister.

Funeral arrangements are being made.