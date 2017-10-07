UNZALARU threaten to withdraw labour if salaries are not paid

The University of Zambia Researchers and Lecturers Unions (UNZALARU) has promised to withdraw from all exams related activities and meetings if management does not pay them their salaries till the end of the month.

Speaking in an interview with QTV News, UNZALARU Publicity Secretary Moffat Moyo says the union has an understanding with management that when salaries of the previous month are not paid on the third day of the following month, lecturers have a right to withdraw their Labour.

He says the institution can only listen or to adhere when the union withdraws all exams related activities and meetings.

Mr. Moyo adds that the institution is seven years in arrears of gratuities, unpaid salaries for both retired and non-retired lecturers which amount to more than K500, 000.

He says the union does not take comfort in always withdrawing Labour or withdrawing from any institutional activities as this slows down academic activities.

He says management and government must ensure that salaries are paid on time as this helps the institution to operate without any interruptions.